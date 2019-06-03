Preston North End were penalty kings last season

Preston fared pretty well in both boxes when it came to penalties last season.

The Lilywhites had a 100% success rate from the spot thanks to the accuracy of Paul Gallagher and Daniel Johnson.

At the other end, just two of the six penalties they gave away ended up in the back of the net.

Declan Rudd saved three times from the spot, with Chris Maxwell saving one.

Gallagher was to set the ball rolling in terms of North End’s successful conversion rate from the spot.

The midfielder scored from 12 yards in the 2-2 draw with Stoke City at Deepdale in August.

Later in the month against Leeds in the League Cup, Johnson netted from the spot just two minutes in – that was a game Gallagher missed due to suspension.

Johnson scored a penalty to start PNE’s comeback in the 3-3 draw against Aston Villa at Villa Park in October.

The following game, it was Gallagher back on spot-kick duty in the 4-0 victory over Wigan Athletic.

In January it was back to Johnson stepping up, with him netting against Swansea.

The last of the half-dozen penalties given their way was in February’s 3-1 victory over eventual champions Norwich City at Deepdale.

Gallagher stepped up to beat Tim Krul from the spot in what was widely regarded as their best home display of the season.

Down at the other end of the pitch, only Hull City and Ipswich were successful from the spot against PNE.

Jarrod Bowen scored in the Tigers’ 1-1 draw with the Lilywhites at the KCOM Stadium.

Ipswich’s Freddie Sears found the net at Portman Road in a 1-1 draw.

In August’s 1-0 reverse to Swansea at the Liberty Stadium, Rudd saved a first-half penalty from Oli McBurnie.

Maxwell saved from Glenn Whelan in what was the last kick of the game against Villa in October.

Trailing 2-0, PNE came back to lead 3-2, conceded an equaliser and then gave away the stoppage-time penalty.

However, Maxwell was equal to Whelan’s attempt.

With Rudd back in the team, he made a save from the spot in January’s 2-0 win over Stoke City.

Rudd pushed Sam Clucas’ late penalty against the bar at the bet365 Stadium.

Against his former club Norwich, Rudd (above) saved from Canaries midfielder Marco Stiepermann.