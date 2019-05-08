Preston North End Wednesday round-up: All the news and analysis from Deepdale - Alan Browne, left-back Andrew Hughes on the road to recovery, Bolton close to administration, PNE retro game Louis Moult scores for PNE at Nottingham Forest last December Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Preston North End are putting plans in place for next season after their 14th place finish in 2018/19. For a look back at today's PNE news and analysis, scroll down our live North End blog. Press F5 to refresh the page. Preston North End retro - PNE's 1996 Third Division title celebrations This is when the summer transfer window opens, shuts and how the rules have changed for EFL clubs