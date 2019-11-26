Preston North End vs Hull City: TV and stream details, odds, team news

Have your say

Alex Neil's men can consolidate their place in the play-off spots with a victory over Hull City

The Lilywhites have an opportunity to bounce back after Saturday's disappointing 1-0 defeat to Derby County. Prior to the loss Preston had won three on the bounce, form which saw them reach third in the table.

Wednesday's opponents Hull City have struggled to string positive results together this season winning six, drawing five and losing six. At the weekend they drew with Middlesborough, coming back from two goals down following the sending off of the Reds' Marvin Johnson.

When and where can I watch the match?

The match kicks off at 7.45pm on Wednesday night (November 27).

Fans who aren’t travelling to the KCOM Stadium can catch the game on Sky Sport Football via the red button.

How do I watch the game without a Sky Sports subscription?

Fans wanting to watch the game, but not willing to pay a regular subscription fee to Sky can pay a one-off fee to stream the game via NOW TV.

For £9.99 Preston North End fans can receive a Sky Sports Game Pass which allows 24-hour access to all Sky Sports channels. A week pass for Sky Sports costs £14.99 while a month pass costs £33.99.

Odds

Sky Bet have offered the following odds for the Championship encounter:

Preston North End: 7/4

Hull City: 6/4

Draw: 12/5

Team news

Ben Davies was forced off at Pride Park this weekend and Alex Neil will wait until the 11th hour before deciding to include the defender.

Striker could return to Hull City's starting line-up after serving a four-game match ban.