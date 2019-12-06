Preston North End vs Blackburn Rovers Lancashire Senior Cup details confirmed

Details for Preston North End's Lancashire Senior Cup semi-final against Blackburn Rovers have been confirmed.

North End will host their local rivals at their Springfields training ground on Tuesday January 28, at 1:30pm.

PNE were given a bye in the previous round when Barrow could not name a team for their quarter final, whilst Blackburn got the better of Everton 4-3 in their quarter final.

The only other game Preston have played in the competition so far has come against Chorley at Victory Park, where they won 4-1, Josh Ginnelly scoring a hat-trick and Josh Harrop also netting.

Paul Huntington, Andre Green, Jordan Storey, Andrew Hughes and Adam O'Reilly all featured in that game as Alex Neil likes to use the Senior Cup to get minutes into the legs of some of his players who haven't had many around the time of the games.

The Blackburn match will come in between fixtures against Barnsley the Saturday before, January 25, and Swansea the following weekend, February 1.