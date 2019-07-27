Preston North End v Newcastle United team news

Preston North End manager Alex Neil named a strong side to face Newcastle United at Deepdale in their final pre-season friendly.

There was a first game at home for summer signing Patrick Bauer, while Brad Potts got another start in his quest to build up fitness after being hindered by a knee injury earlier in pre-season.

Declan Rudd got the nod between the posts, Connor Ripley having played in Friday night's 1-0 defeat at Fleetwood Town.

Skipper Tom Clarke was named in the right-back again, in preference to Joe Rafferty who was on the bench.

Youngsters Adam O'Reilly, Connor Simpson and Ethan Walker were included among the substitutes.

Newcastle sent their full squad to Deepdale and intend to play different sides in each half.

Their record £40m signing Joelinton was expected to play in the second half.

PNE: Rudd, Clarke, Bauer, Davies, Hughes, Pearson, Gallagher, Potts, Browne, Barkhuizen, Maguire. Subs: Moult, Rafferty, Simpson, O'Reilly, Walker.

Newcastle: Woodman, Schar, Fernadez, Dummett, Manquillo, Shelvy, M Longstaff, Aarons, Hayden, Ritchie, Muto. Subs: Clarke, Ki, Lascelles, Murphy, Joelinton, Colback, Almiron, terry, S Longstaff, Cass Sorensen, Watts, Allan.

Referee: Michael Salisbury (Lancashire)