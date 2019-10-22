Preston North End v Leeds United: TV and stream details, odds, team news

Have your say

After a disappointing defeat to Reading, Preston have an opportunity to bounce back against high flying Leeds.

Despite their loss to the Royals Alex Neil's men remain in the play-off spots - and a win would see them leapfrog Leeds.

Preston are also the league's top scorers, averaging just shy of two goals a game.

Leeds United, meanwhile, are currently sitting in the automatic promotion spots, taking seven wins in their first 12 fixtures.

When and where can I watch the match?

The match kicks off at 7.45pm tonight tonight (October 22)

Fans who aren’t travelling to Deepdale can catch the game on Sky Sports on the red button.

How do I watch the game without a Sky Sports subscription?

Fans wanting to watch the game, but not willing to pay a regular subscription fee to Sky can pay a one-off fee to stream the game via NOW TV.

For £9.99 Sheffield Wednesday fans can receive a Sky Sports Game Pass which allows 24-hour access to all Sky Sports channels. A week pass for Sky Sports costs £14.99 while a month pass costs £33.99.

Odds

Sky Bet have offered the following odds for the Championship encounter:

Preston North End: 5/2

Leeds United: 21/20

Draw: 5/2

Team news

Tom Clarke and Louis Moult both remain sidelined for Preston, though Neil has no new injury worries to contend with following their weekend loss.

Bielsa has confirmed that he will start the same XI which defeated Birmingham City at the weekend.

Pablo Hernandez remains sidelined with a hamstring complaint.