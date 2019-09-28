Preston North End v Bristol City - Live updates and news from Deepdale as PNE resume Championship action Preston North End's Deepdale ground Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Preston North End host Bristol City at Deepdale this afternoon as they look to continue their strong start to the season. For the latest updates from the game, scroll down the page. Press F5 to refresh. Dave Seddon's Preston North End Press View column - squad rotation, analysis of Manchester City's visit and bringing the crowds back