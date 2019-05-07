Preston North End Tuesday round-up - What next for Manchester City loan pair, international call for PNE trio, Alex Neil spreads transfer net, Brentford game fans' gallery

Preston's players get instructions from Alex Neil at Brentford
Preston's players get instructions from Alex Neil at Brentford

Preston North End's season came to a conclusion at Brentford on Sunday and now the focus is on the 2019/20 campaign.

For a look back at today's news and analysis from Deepdale, scroll down our live North End blog. Press F5 to refresh the page.