Preston North End trio named in the Republic of Ireland squad

Three Preston North End players have been named in a Republic of Ireland training squad.

Alan Browne, Callum Robinson and Sean Maguire will head to Quinta Do Lago in Portugal as part of a 30-man squad on May 21.

The provisional squad will be trimmed for the Euro 2020 qualifiers against Denmark and Gibraltar in June.

It will be the first time Browne and Robinson have worked under Mick McCarthy who was appointed for his second spell as Ireland boss earlier in the year.

They both missed the March internationals which McCarthy oversaw, Browne nursing ankle ligament damage at the time while Robinson had only just returned to action after hamstring surgery.

The Irish play Denmark in Copenhagen one June 7, before hosting Gibraltar at Dublin's Aviva Stadium on June 10.

Former North End left-back Greg Cunningham has also been included in the squad.