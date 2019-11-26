Preston North End to wear Stonewall Rainbow Laces for West Bromwich Albion clash

Preston North End will support Stonewall's Rainbow Laces campaign during their televised Championship game with West Bromwich Albion.

The game will take place on Monday, December 2 and has been chosen for coverage on Sky Sports, with both sides currently in the top three.

The Stonewall campaign is aiming to use football to make the game accessible and supports the rights of the LGBT+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender) community.

The Rainbow Laces campaign is also designed to celebrate those in the LGBT+ community who are already in the game.

PNE will be using a rainbow corner flag, substitution boards, captain’s armbands and laces on the players’ boots to show the club's support.

The Stonewall campaign is two weeks long and started on November 22, running until December 8, though this will be the only home game for North End during that period.

Last year, the Rainbow Laces campaign was seen by more than 12 million people as the charity looks to improve attitudes towards the LGBT+ community.

Stonewall research has shown that 43 per cent of people from the LGBTQ+ community think that public sporting events aren’t a welcoming space for LGBTQ+ people.

There will also be a Rainbow Laces Day on November 27.