Preston North End to sign Premier League 'keeper? The Championship deals that could happen in January
The January transfer window is edging closer with Preston North End and Championship rivals already linked with a host of potential deals.
Wednesday 27 November 2019 10:30
Click and scroll through the pages below to see what big deals we think could happen in the New Year:
1. Joe Gelhardt to the Premier League
The Championships latest wonderkid. The Wigan Athletic man is linked with all the Premier League big guns - including Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool, Tottenham and Everton.
pa
2. Ebe Eze to the Premier League
The 21-year-old has been linked with a host of clubs since the beginning of the term with Tottenham and Southampton the standout names. With six plenty of standout performances, interest is mounting.
Getty
3. Jack Clarke to the Championship
There is growing certainty that Clarke will be recalled by Tottenham. The winger is a player a lot of second-tier clubs will be tempted by - Nottingham Forest already one, apparently.
jpimedia
4. Danny Drinkwater to the Championship
Drinkwater is in dire straits at the moment following his loan switch from Chelsea. Nothing suggests the midfielders situation will change, so could a spell in the second-tier get his career back on track?
Getty
View more