Preston North End manager Alex Neil

Preston North End to sign Premier League 'keeper? The Championship deals that could happen in January

The January transfer window is edging closer with Preston North End and Championship rivals already linked with a host of potential deals.

The Championships latest wonderkid. The Wigan Athletic man is linked with all the Premier League big guns - including Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool, Tottenham and Everton.

1. Joe Gelhardt to the Premier League

The 21-year-old has been linked with a host of clubs since the beginning of the term with Tottenham and Southampton the standout names. With six plenty of standout performances, interest is mounting.

2. Ebe Eze to the Premier League

There is growing certainty that Clarke will be recalled by Tottenham. The winger is a player a lot of second-tier clubs will be tempted by - Nottingham Forest already one, apparently.

3. Jack Clarke to the Championship

Drinkwater is in dire straits at the moment following his loan switch from Chelsea. Nothing suggests the midfielders situation will change, so could a spell in the second-tier get his career back on track?

4. Danny Drinkwater to the Championship

