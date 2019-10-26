Preston North End to mark armed forces commitment against Blackburn Rovers

Preston North End will show their commitment to supporting the armed forces at this weekend's derby game against Blackburn Rovers.

The club will be signing the Armed Forces Covenant, which is a pledge to those that currently serve in the armed forces, or to anyone that has served, and their dependants, to treat them with fairness and respect in the community.

The focus is to ensure that those in the communities of the armed forces are provided the same access to education, healthcare and other public services as any other citizen.

There will be discounted ticket prices for military personnel attending the game and an offical signing of the Armed Forces Covenant 20 minutes before kick off.

Officials from the club and officers from the Duke of Lancaster's Regiment will be present for the official signing and presentation.

There will also be a guard of honour formed as the two sides walk out for the game, formed by Members of the Duke of Lancaster regiment, medical regiment and participants from the Trust's PNE Forces programme; with the match ball presented by a member of the Armed Forces from the Duke of Lancaster Regiment.