Preston North End to host Southampton at Deepdale in a pre-season friendly

Preston North End will play Premier League side Southampton in a pre-season friendly at Deepdale on Saturday, July 20.

It is the sixth friendly announced by North End this summer, with the other five being away.

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl

The Saints, managed by Ralph Hasenhüttl, finished 16th in the top-flight last season, five points clear of the relegation zone.

North End and Southampton last met in September 2011 in the League Cup, the south coast club winning 2-1 at the St Mary's Stadium.

Southampton's last visit to Deepdale was for a Championship clash in February 2009.

PNE kick-off their friendly programme at Bamber Bridge on Saturday, July 6.

They face Cork City during their Irish training camp on Monday, July 8, then on their return play AFC Fylde at Mill Farm on Saturday, July 13.

A visit to Chorley is next on Tuesday, July 16, before they face Southampton.

There is a midweek slot still to fill on July 23 - plans for that remain in the pipeline - with North End finishing-off their build-up with a trip to Fleetwood Town on Friday, July 26.

Admission prices for the Southampton game will be announced in due course.