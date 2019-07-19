Preston North End to host Newcastle United at Deepdale in a pre-season friendly game

Preston North End will face Newcastle United at Deepdale in a hastily-arranged pre-season friendly on Saturday, July 27.

It means that North End are to play two games in less than 24 hours, with them facing Fleetwood Town at Highbury the night before.

Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce

Alex Neil's squad has the numbers to field two separate teams and facing Premier League opposition will be a good way for PNE to round-off their pre-season programme.

It will be recently appointed Newcastle manager Steve Bruce's first game in charge of the Magpies in England.

Newcastle are currently on tour in China, Bruce flying out to join them this week after succeeding Rafa Benitez.

Bruce is understood to have initiated contact with Preston about the possibility of playing the game, having seen they had the blank Saturday date.

North End and Newcastle last met in a friendly two years ago at Deepdale, the game ending 1-1 with Tom Barkhuizen on target.

Ticket prices for the 3pm kick-off have been set at £10 for adults, £5 concessions (over 65s and 19 to 24-year-olds) and £1 for U18s, with tickets still on sale from 2pm today.

The stands open for PNE supporters will be the south end of the Sir Tom Finney Stand (closest the Alan Kelly Town End) and the Alan Kelly Town End - the Invincibles will not be open for standard tickets.

All tickets will go on general sale, with no seats reserved for season ticket holders, due to the short sale period for the game.

Fans must already be registered on the club's database on or before 18th July 2019 to purchase for this game.

Newcastle are expected to bring a large following to Deepdale, with their fans housed in the Bill Shankly Kop.