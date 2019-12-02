Preston North End to face Premier League Norwich City in FA Cup third round

Alex Neil will face a reunion with his former club Norwich City after Preston were drawn against the Canaries at Deepdale in the third round of the FA Cup.

Lilywhites boss Neil managed Norwich from January 2015 through to March 2017 and guided them to the Premier League in his time at Carrow Road.

The East Anglian club were relegated after one season in the top-flight and Neil lost his job the following season.

Norwich were promoted back to the top flight in May under Daniel Farke.

It isn’t the most attractive of ties otherwise for North End but at least it is at home, the tie coming after the busy Christmas period.

PNE and Norwich last met in the cup in January 2015, two goals from Paul Gallagher giving Preston a 2-0 win.

That was the season they went on to reach the fifth round where they played Manchester United.

Neil took over at Norwich shortly after that game, his predecessor Neil Adams having been sacked in the wake of the defeat.

Last season in the league, North End beat Norwich 3-1 at Deepdale, having lost 2-0 away earlier in the campaign.

They will be hoping to go further in this season’s competition than they did in the last campaign.

North End were beaten 3-1 at the third round stage by League One side Doncaster Rovers.

Elsewhere in the third round draw, Liverpool landed a home tie with Merseyside neighbours Everton.

AFC Fylde got a good draw, with them facing Premier League side Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

Manchester City were drawn at home to League Two side Port Vale, while Manchester United meet Wolves in an all-Premier League clash at Molineux.

Leicester City, who have emerged as Premier League title contenders, were drawn at home to Championship side Wigan Athletic.