Preston North End teenager joins Lancaster City on loan

Preston North End defender Jack Armer has rejoined Lancaster City on loan.

The 18-year-old spent much of the first-half of the season on loan with the Dolly Blues, making 22 appearances and scoring three goals.

Jack Armer during his first spell on loan at Lancaster City. (Picture courtesy of Tony North)

North End recalled him at the start of December to cover injuries in the defence and Armer was on the bench for the Championship clash with West Bromwich Albion at Deepdale.

Lostock-Hall based Armer can play either as a centre-half or at left-back and is in his first year as a professional with PNE after coming through the academy.

Lancaster manager Mark Fell told the Dolly Blues' official website: "We are delighted to welcome Jack back, he’s a great asset to have in our team and a the lads will see it as a real boost.

"We want to continue to give him the exposure to men’s competitive football and help him on his way to a long and successful pro career.

"He’s got a great attitude, is a real winner and that comes out in how he plays."

Armer will be in Lancaster's squad for their top-of-the-table clash with South Shields at Giant Axe on Saturday.

The Dolly Blues are in second place, three points behind the weekend's visitors.