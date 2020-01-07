Preston North End target Scott Sinclair heading back to the UK from Celtic's training camp in Dubai

Celtic forward Scott Sinclair is on his way back to the UK ahead of a proposed move to Preston North End.



The 30-year-old left Celtic's winter training camp in Dubai on late Tuesday morning and will land back later in the evening.

Scott Sinclair celebrates scoring for Celtic against St Johnstone at Celtic Park

North End are looking to wrap-up a permanent deal for Sinclair ahead of Saturday's derby clash with Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park.

He has six months left on his Celtic contract and has fallen down the pecking order in the Glasgow club's squad this season.

Sinclair is seen by North End as someone who can play right across the front line - cutting in from the left-wing or playing as the central striker.

During his time he has moved for transfer fees totalling more than £12m, that including a £6.2m switch from Swansea to Manchester City in August 2012.

At international level Sinclair played at five age levels for England up to the Under-21s.

He was in the Great Britain squad which played at the 2012 London Olympics.