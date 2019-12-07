Preston North End target keen on new contract talks, Leeds United linked with out-of-favour Everton striker, and more

Preston North End are tasked with a tricky trip to the capital to face QPR this weekend. For now, check out today's Championship rumours.

Sheffield Wednesday keeper Cameron Dawson has been linked with a move to Preston North End in recent times.

Dawson is out-of-contract at the end of the season, and Preston North End and Blackburn Rovers have been tipped to move for his services, as have Scottish giants Rangers.

Any move for Dawson now looks in the balance though, as The Star report that the stopper is keen for talks regarding a new contract with current Owls boss Garry Monk.

He said: "I think that's the main thing - that you're wanted - and if I'm wanted here, that's the main thing for me. I’ve had a lot of talks with the manager, some really open, positive talks with the manager.

"But in terms of contract talks, that’s not started yet but that’s something I’m quite easy about, to be honest. I’m at a great football club here. Of course, I’m always open to contract talks. That hasn’t started yet but, if and when, that would be great."

The rest of today's headlines:

Leeds United have been linked with a move for out-of-favour Everton striker Cenk Tosun. (The Athletic)

Charlton Athletic are keen on signing on-loan midfielder Josh Cullen from West Ham United. Cullen has been in fine form at The Valley so far this season. (South London Press)

Stoke City are keen to offload striker Mame Diouf in January to get him off the wage bill, but Diouf wants to stay until the end of the season when his contract expires so he can pick from a range of clubs. (Stoke-on-Trent Live)

Derby County boss Phillip Cocu says that the Rams will look to bring in two players in the January transfer window. (Derbyshire Live)

Sheffield Wednesday could face a 21-point deduction or even automatic relegation if they are found guilty of breaching FFP. (The Athletic)

Striker Eddie Nketiah could be recalled to Arsenal from his loan spell at Leeds United. Bristol City are long-term admirers of the England under-21 star. (Daily Mail)