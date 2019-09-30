Preston North End supporter offers reward to find 'missing 10,000 fans', Swansea City blow fan's £200 bet - The weekend's best Championship tweets

Preston North End followed up their Carabao Cup clash against Manchester City in midweek with an enthralling encounter at against Bristol City in the Championship, which saw Alex Neil's side come from behind on three occasions to earn a point against the Robins. The result sees the Lilywhites sit just two points off the top of the table, with an unbeaten league running now stretching to an impressive six matches.

Elsewhere, Leeds United suffered a shock defeat to Charlton Athletic, while West Bromwich Albion continued their undefeated streak with a 2-0 win over QPR. Next up for Preston, it's an away trip to Middlesbrough, who were thrashed 4-1 by a rampant Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday afternoon. Here's our rundown of the best tweet from every Championship match last weekend.