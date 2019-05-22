Preston North End striker Sean Maguire’s target for next season

Preston striker Sean Maguire is banking on better fortune with his fitness in the 2019/20 campaign.

The Irishman has missed large chunks of action in both of his seasons at Deepdale, much to his frustration.

But the fact he managed an injury-free run from January until the end of this season has been a big boost to him.

Maguire started 18 of the 19 Championship games in that spell, appearing as a sub in the one he did not start.

His season is not finished yet though, with Republic of Ireland duty over the next few weeks.

He is with the Ireland squad in Portugal’s Algarve at the moment to prepare for two Euro 2020 qualifiers early next month.

With him in the squad are North End team-mates Alan Browne and Callum Robinson. It is nearly two years since Maguire made the move to Deepdale from Cork City.

After a promising start to his time in a Preston shirt, he damaged a hamstring tendon and needed surgery.

That kept him out for the best part of four months in the 2017/18 campaign.

A hamstring tear suffered in the final pre-season game of last summer ruled him out until October.

Then Maguire missed from mid-November through to January, having been injured on international duty.

The 24-year-old returned to action early in the New Year and after two appearances from the bench, began his run of starts.

Speaking to PNE’s official website, Maguire said: “On a personal level I got pre-season off to a flyer.

“It it was very frustrating to have two serious hamstring injuries.

“I was happy to finish the season with no injury worries – that was a massive plus. But to not contribute as much as I wanted to was very disappointing.

“I only scored three goals and with the expectations I set myself, that is not good enough.”

Maguire’s three goals all came in victories – his first in the 3-1 win over Norwich City who finished as champions.

Ten days later he found the net when PNE beat Milwall at The Den by the same scoreline. He then headed a last-gasp winner against Birmingham before the international break in March.

Results went into a tailspin after that break, with North End taking only four points from eight games.

With regard to his being away with Ireland, Maguire sees it as a positive.

He said: “Going away with Ireland is a great thing for me.

“We are away for a couple of weeks and have a couple of games.

“In between it is vital that I switch off and get a rest both physically and mentally.”