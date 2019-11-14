Preston North End striker Sean Maguire nets first international goal for Republic of Ireland

Preston North End striker Sean Maguire scored his first international goal in the Republic of Ireland's 3-1 victory over New Zealand in Dublin on Thursday night.

Maguire rifled home a right-foot shot from the edge of the 'D' in the 52nd minute to give the Irish a 2-1 lead at the Aviva Stadium.

Blackburn defender Derrick Williams had equalised on the stroke of half-time for Mick McCarthy's men after New Zealand had taken the lead on the half-hour mark.

It was Maguire's seventh senior cap, with PNE team-mate Alan Browne winning his eighth cap.

Browne played for 66 minutes before being substituted, perhaps with one eye on the Republic's must-win Euro 2020 qualifier against Denmark on Monday.

Maguire, who PNE signed from Cork City in July 2017, played 73 minutes and was later named man of the match.

Sean Maguire celebrates his goal

Former Preston striker Callum Robinson came on as a substitute and scored Ireland's third goal,

Like Maguire, that was Robinson first senior international goal.