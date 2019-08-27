Preston North End striker Jayden Stockley on the importance of Carabao Cup tie against Hull City

Jayden Stockley believes Tuesday night’s cup clash against Hull City represents a further chance for the players on the fringe of the Preston squad a chance to impress manager Alex Neil.

The North End boss is likely to ring the changes for the visit of the Tigers to Deepdale in the League Cup, similar to what he did in the first round when PNE swept aside Bradford City 4-0 at Valley Parade.

Hull boss Grant McCann

On that occasion, players such as Connor Ripley, Jordan Storey, Tom Baylis, Ryan Ledson, Andre Green and Brad Potts made starts.

They have all been on the periphery of the team and squad for Championship games, but illustrated the qualities they possess by guiding the club into the next round.

Although he had featured in the opening two games of the season as substitute, Stockley was in the starting XI against the Bantams and played the full 90 minutes in the 2-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday in the league on Saturday. “This is where players push for selection for the league games,” said Stockley, who will be hoping to feature this evening against Hull, who are managed by Grant McCann.

“It gives an opportunity to show the gaffer and the fans what you’re capable of. Winning these games also contributes to the momentum for the league – winning becomes an habit.”