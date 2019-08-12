Preston North End striker David Nugent sidelined for a few weeks with a calf injury

Preston North End striker David Nugent is facing a few weeks on the sidelines because of injury.

The summer signing hurt a calf muscle in last week's bounce game against Salford City.

It was initially thought he would only be miss a couple of days' training, however a scan has revealed it is a bit more serious.

Speaking at Springfields on Monday morning, North End manager Alex Neil said: "We got it scanned, more as a precaution than anything else.

"We found the injury was worse than we first thought and Nuge will be missing for a few weeks.

"It was in the bounce match last week, in the first 20 minutes he went up for a header and landed on one foot, it was all pretty innocuous."

Nugent has been restricted to 45 minutes of game time since returning to North End in the summer, that coming in the pre-season friendly at Fleetwood Town.

Prior to signing, the 34-year-old had undergone surgery to repair damaged knee cartilage, that an injury suffered playing for Derby County in the play-off semi-final first-leg against Leeds United in May.