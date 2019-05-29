Preston North End striker Callum Robinson aiming to make impression on Ireland boss Mick McCarthy

Preston striker Callum Robinson is hoping he has impressed Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy this week.

The Lilywhites forward has been away in Portugal on international duty – the Irish squad enjoying some warm-weather training ahead of two important European Championship qualifiers next month.

On Friday, June 7, they travel to Copenhagen to take on Denmark, before welcoming Gibraltar to Dublin three days later.

It is the first time Robinson has trained under the gaze of McCarthy, who was installed as Ireland’s manager at the end of November.

Injury prevented the PNE man from being named in McCarthy’s first squad for the respective 1-0 qualifier victories over Gibraltar and Georgia in March. But he has been eager to make up for lost time by showing his new international boss exactly what he can do.

“I missed the last trip, so it was nice to obviously see all the new coaching staff, the gaffer – it’s been really good,” Robinson told FAI TV.

“I have been looking to show the manager what I can do close up. He would have come and watched some of the games last season because a few of the boys in the squad are from Preston.

“But that is from afar, so it’s been obviously nice to show him a few bits that I can do in training. Also just being around the lads and showing what I am about personally as well, so it’s been a good opportunity for me.”

Robinson – who is in the squad alongside club colleague Sean Maguire – admitted it was frustrating to miss out on the last international gathering through injury.

“I was just getting back fit in the middle of March ,” he added. “So it was obviously too early for me to be involved. It was horrible to watch, but it was really good that we got the results.

“Now we can really push on for these next two fixtures.”