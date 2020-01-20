Preston North End star's stunning statistics, Manchester United target hints at future with goal celebration - Championship Tweets of the Weekend

The thrills and spills the Championship so reliably conjures up - which it must be said, continue to bust betting accumulators galore week up on week - were back in bucket-loads last weekend, as the race for promotion and the battle for relegation continued to take twists and turns.

We saw Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday both lose precious ground in their ambitions to power their way back to the Premier League, while not one of the bottom nine managed to find a win. Here's our rundown of the best tweets from the weekend's Championship action.