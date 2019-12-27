Preston North End squad put in deep freeze to help maintain their Championship promotion push

Preston North End's players are being put in cold storage to get them ready for the quick turnaround of games over Christmas.

A recent addition at the Springfields training ground is a cryo chamber in order for cryotherapy treatment to take place.

Preston manager Alex Neil on the touchline at Elland Road

The temperature plunges inside the chamber, players spending a few minutes in there to help their recovery after matches.

Speaking on Friday morning at his pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday's clash with Reading, Neil said that Friday would be a recovery day for those who started the Boxing Day 1-1 draw at Leeds.

Neil said: "The lads who played at Leeds will do their recovery work today.

"They will go in the cryo chamber, do their stretching and get their legs moving again.

"Then Saturday will be all about giving the information to the players for the Reading game and getting ready for that.

"We have got the cryo chamber for the rest of the season.

"It takes the temperature of your body way down. You are only in it for a few minutes and it helps the blood flow, takes lactic acid out of the legs and aids recovery and sleep."

On the selection front, Darnell Fisher and Joe Rafferty are available for selection again having served suspensions - Fisher for accumulating 10 yellow cards and Rafferty for his sending-off against Fulham.

Patrick Bauer's fitness will be monitored over the next two days after the centre-half missed the Leeds game through illness.

Ben Davies returned from a month out with an ankle injury to take Bauer's place, playing alongside Paul Huntington.