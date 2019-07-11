Preston North End squad have a go at hurling during their training camp in Ireland

Preston North End's squad tried their hand at Gaelic sport hurling during this week's training camp at Fota Island.

As part of a team bonding session, they put the football to one side and instead picked up the hurl and sliotar.

Not surprisingly, it was the Irish contingent in the North End squad who excelled.

PNE skipper Tom Clarke said: "It was a bit of an eye-opener and a good opportunity to try a new sport out for an afternoon.

"Hurling is a tough sport, very physical and not for the faint-hearted - the ball travels at some pace.

"We had plastic sticks rather than the usual wooden ones, wore the masks and we didn't go full-on.

"Sean Maguire, Alan Browne, Graham Burke and young Adam O'Reilly showed the rest of us up, it is a sport they know a lot more about.

"Even Ben Pearson avoided a booking when we were playing!

"It was fun, a small break during a tough few days of work."