Preston North End show red card to their red away kit and bring back yellow

Preston North End have ditched their new red await kit and will wear yellow as their change strip this season.

It is a surprise move from Deepdale, the red kit launched in May and due to go on sale early in July.

Preston defender Ben Davies in last season's yellow away kit in the game at Swansea

North End say the red strip hadn't been popular with some supporters and the decision had been made to go back to yellow, a colour worn for many seasons in away games.

It is similar to last season's yellow kit but not exactly the same.

The green and yellow kit which was used extensively last season will stay as a third kit.

A statement put by PNE read: "Since we announced the club's kit colours for the forthcoming season we have had a significant number of our supporters expressing disquiet about the fact that we had indicated a change of our second/third kit option from yellow to red.

"They pointed out that we had changed sponsor three times in the previous three years and for once our principal sponsors, 32Red, were to remain on the front of shirts in the coming season.

"It was felt in these circumstances that it was both expensive and unfair for us to make last season’s yellow away kit option obsolete.

"Having listened to our supporters' concerns, we have agreed to continue with a yellow away kit option for the coming season in addition to the green kit.

"Supporters who have pre ordered and pre paid for the red kit option will be given a full refund.

"Sales details for the yellow away kit will be confirmed in due course. "