Preston North End say no £6m bid has been received from Norwich for Callum Robinson

Preston North End have denied any bids are on the table for their players amid speculation claiming Norwich City had offered £6m for Callum Robinson.

Sky Sports News ran a 'yellow bar' story about Norwich being in for Robinson who is about to go into the final 12 months of his contract.

Norwich, newly-promoted to the Premier League after winning the Championship, have been interested in the 24-year-old attacker this summer, twice enquiring about him.

But it is understood that they have moved on from that interest and are not pursing Robinson now.

The £6m figure Sky Sports ran would be far below North End's valuation of a player who finished as the club's top scorer last season with 13 goals - 12 of them in the Championship.

That tally came despite him missing more than three months after undergoing surgery to repair a ruptured hamstring tendon.

Robinson is only due back for pre-season training next Wednesday, PNE boss Alex Neil granting Robinson and Sean Maguire extra holiday time after playing for the Republic of Ireland earlier in June.

If Norwich have moved on, it does increase the chances slightly of Robinson staying at Deepdale.