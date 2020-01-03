Preston North End's visit to Wigan Athletic to be shown live by Sky Sports

Preston North End's Championship clash with Wigan Athletic in February has been selected for live coverage by Sky Sports.

The trip to the DW Stadium remains on Saturday, February 8 but will have a 12.30pm kick-off.

In recent weeks a number of North End games have been broadcast live.

During December, the games against West Bromwich Albion, Fulham, Cardiff and Leeds were beamed to the nation.

In November, PNE's 1-0 win at Charlton was shown by Sky, with the broadcaster also televising August's 3-1 win over Stoke.

Championship clubs receive £75,000 per televised game, whether they are home or away.

In the reverse fixture against Wigan at Deepdale in August, North End won 3-0 thanks to goals from Sean Maguire, Louis Moult and Paul Gallagher.