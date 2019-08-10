Preston North End's victory over Wigan Athletic was a deserved one and very much needed says Alex Neil

Preston North End manager Alex Neil felt Preston North End's win over Wigan Athletic was both deserved and needed.

Goals from Sean Maguire, Louis Moult and Paul Gallagher delivered the 3-0 victory at Deepdale, the performance a strong one from the outset.

Ben Pearson chases the ball in midfield against Wigan

Neil said: "I was pleased that we put a good performance in and managed to win the game.

"To be honest I think it was needed this week after losing the first game and with the negativity which swirled around after the transfer window closed.

"It was important for everyone at the club that we went and won and did it in the manner we did.

"We moved the ball really well and had sustained attacks because our possession was very good.

"There have been times when we have spoken about a lack of guile and a lack of creativity but I thought we had a lot of that today."

Neil made four changes to the side beaten at Millwall on the opening day, bringing Moult, Billy Bodin, Daniel Johnson and Darnell Fisher into the starting XI.

Moult's goal capped a hard-working display in which he led the line well and caused the Wigan defence all manner of problems.

"Louis Moult was excellent, he wasn't involved last week and it can be difficult at times when a player is not playing as often as he likes," said Neil.

"He got his opportunity today and I I thought he took it, his link-up play was very good and he allowed the other lads to come in off the line and play around him.

"It is always a difficult team to pick when you have a big squad and a lot of players who in my opinion there isn't a lot between.

"It is about trying to get the balance right between workers, runners, technicians and making sure I have got enough in the team for them to do a bit of everything.

"We need to make sure we compete well enough, have enough legs in the team so they don't over-run you, and have enough technical quality to break them down.

"Today's team had all those attributes."