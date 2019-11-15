Preston North End's Tom Barkhuizen wins Championship goal of the month award

Preston North End's Tom Barkhuizen has won the Sky Bet Championship goal of the month award for his stunning finish in the derby win over Blackburn Rovers.

Barkhuizen capped a fine fightback in the Deepdale clash as North End came from 2-0 down to win 3-2 on October 26.

Tom Barkhuizen curls Preston's winner over Blackburn goalkeeper Christian Walton

In a public poll, his goal received 48% of the vote to see him beat off efforts from Derby County's Graham Shinnie and Hull City striker Tom Eaves to win the award..

Receiving the award, Barkhuizen said: It's nice to get recognition personally, it was a great game to get a goal like that in and thankfully it got us the three points.

"The most important thing for me is that we are second in the league. If I am doing well and contributing then it is only going to help that.

“It was a nice goal, I don't score many like that so hopefully there are more to come!

Tom Barkhuizen celebrates scoring the winning goal against Blackburn

"The goal was made better by the whole day and the game, the way it panned out.

"We were really poor in the first half and then we came out fighting in the second half and I think that goal topped off a really good afternoon for the whole place.

"Once we got back in to the game, the whole place lifted, the fans lifted and it lifted us.

"I think a goal like that comes from confidence of the game and it is always nice."

Lead Sky Bet EFL goal of the month judge and Sky Sports Pundit Don Goodman, said: "It wasn’t only the quality of the goal that made Tom Barkhuizen’s late effort

against local rivals Blackburn so special, but what it meant in the context of the game.

"Barkhuizen had already been instrumental in bringing the scores level from 2-0 down and to keep calm and deliver such a perfectly-hit first time strike into the top

corner to win the game, shows what a huge asset he is to Preston."

It is the second time Barkhuizen has won this award, having done so in March 2017 for a goal against Reading.