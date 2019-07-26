Preston North End's squad numbers for 2019/20 season - number 7 remains free

Preston North End have announced their squad numbers for the new season.

Summer signing Patrick Bauer will wear No.21, the number he's had during pre-season, while fellow new arrival David Nugent has No.35 - he wore that when he first came to North End in 2005.

The remaining squad numbers stay the same as last season.

However, the No.7 shirt vacated by Callum Robinson after his £8m sale to Sheffield United, remains free.

PNE's squad numbers:

1 Declan Rudd

2 Darnell Fisher

3 Josh Earl

4 Ben Pearson

5 Tom Clarke

6 Ben Davies

8 Alan Browne

9 Louis Moult

10 Josh Harrop

11 Daniel Johnson

12 Paul Gallagher

13 Michael Crowe

14 Jordan Storey

15 Joe Rafferty

16 Andrew Hughes

17 Josh Ginnelly

18 Ryan Ledson

19 Graham Burke

20 Jayden Stockley

21 Patrick Bauer

23 Paul Huntington

24 Sean Maguire

25 Connor Ripley

27 Connor Simpson

28 Mathew Hudson

29 Tom Barkhuizen

30 Jack Baxter

32 Adam O’Reilly

34 Jack Armer

35 David Nugent

39 Billy Bodin

44 Brad Potts