Preston North End's squad numbers for 2019/20 season - number 7 remains free

Preston North End have announced their squad numbers for the new season.
Summer signing Patrick Bauer will wear No.21, the number he's had during pre-season, while fellow new arrival David Nugent has No.35 - he wore that when he first came to North End in 2005.
The remaining squad numbers stay the same as last season.
However, the No.7 shirt vacated by Callum Robinson after his £8m sale to Sheffield United, remains free.
PNE's squad numbers:
1 Declan Rudd
2 Darnell Fisher
3 Josh Earl
4 Ben Pearson
5 Tom Clarke
6 Ben Davies
8 Alan Browne
9 Louis Moult
10 Josh Harrop
11 Daniel Johnson
12 Paul Gallagher
13 Michael Crowe
14 Jordan Storey
15 Joe Rafferty
16 Andrew Hughes
17 Josh Ginnelly
18 Ryan Ledson
19 Graham Burke
20 Jayden Stockley
21 Patrick Bauer
23 Paul Huntington
24 Sean Maguire
25 Connor Ripley
27 Connor Simpson
28 Mathew Hudson
29 Tom Barkhuizen
30 Jack Baxter
32 Adam O’Reilly
34 Jack Armer
35 David Nugent
39 Billy Bodin
44 Brad Potts