Preston North End's Sean Maguire and Callum Robinson back for pre-season training

Preston North End duo Sean Maguire and Callum Robinson reported back for pre-season training at Springfields today after being granted extra holiday time.

The front pair were both in the Republic of Ireland squad during the summer, with them in action until June 10.

In order for them to get sufficient rest after international duty, Maguire and Robinson were allowed to report back almost a week later than their North End team-mates.

The rest of the squad came back last Thursday to start work ahead of the 2019/20 season.

Robinson, 24, will be under plenty of scrutiny during pre-season as speculation does the rounds about his future.

He is now in the last 12 months of his Preston contract and has attracted interest from Premier League side Norwich City.

Preston frontman Callum Robinson

Last season, Robinson was PNE's top scorer with 13 goals, 12 of those scored in the Championship.

Maguire will be looking to have a better season after an injury-hit time in 2018/19.

Two different hamstring issues limited him to six appearances for North End in the first-half of the campaign.

However, he returned to make 20 appearances from early January onwards, scoring three goals in the wins against Norwich, Millwall and Birmingham City.