Preston North End's roll of honour on milestone night for England

England will play their 1,000th international on Thursday night when Montenegro visit Wembley for a Euro 2020 qualifier.

The first took place 147 years ago in 1872 and in that time 1,244 players have been capped at senior level.

Sir Tom Finney in action for England against Uruguay in the 1954 World Cup in Switzerland - one of 76 appearances for his country

Down the years, 14 players have been capped for England while with Preston North End, playing 116 times between them.

Sir Tom Finney won the majority of those, turning out 76 times in an England shirt.

His Three Lions debut came in September 1946 against Ireland, and he scored in a 7-2 win.

The ‘Preston Plumber’ won the last of his 76 caps against Russia in October 1958 at the age of 36.

David Nugent scores for England against Andorra in March 2007

Sir Tom netted 30 goals for his country, four of those coming in a 5-3 victory over Portugal in May 1950.

David Nugent, now back at Deepdale for a second spell, won his one England cap as a North End player in March 2007.

Nugent came on as a sub against Andorra at Barcelona’s Olympic Stadium and scored in a 3-0 win.

His goal might only have come from a fraction of an inch out but they all count!

Sir Tom Finney and Tommy Thompson were team-mates for Preston and England

One cap, one goal – striker Nugent is a member of a rather exclusive club.

Tommy Thompson won one of his two England caps while with PNE.

That came against Wales at Cardiff in a home international in October 1951, a game Sir Tom also played in.

Thompson had to wait more than five years for his other cap, by which time he was an Aston Villa player.

Bob Langton and Sir Tom Finney at Deepdale

Bob Langton won two caps when with Preston in 1948 and 1949, with the outside-left also capped for England as a player for Bolton and Blackburn.

North End keeper Harry Holdcroft won two England caps in 1936, with centre-forward Tommy Roberts doing likewise in the 1920s.

Archibald Rawlings, an outside-right, won his only cap against Belgium in 1921.

Jospeh McCall played five games for England between 1913 and 1920.

In the 1800s, Frank Becton (5), Bob Holmes (7), John Goodall (4), Bob Howarth (4), Fred Dewhurst (9) and William Rose (1) all turned out for England.

All former England captains, those who have won 50 or more caps and 1966’s World Cup winners have been invited to the Montenegro game.

The current squad will have legacy numbers on their shirts under the England crest.