Preston North End's next opponents Reading appoint Mark Bowen as their new manager

Reading have appointed Mark Bowen as their new manager ahead of Preston North End's visit to the Madejski Stadium on Saturday.

Bowen replaces Jose Gomes who was sacked last week after the Royals won only two of their first 11 Championship games.

The 55 year-old Welshman steps-up from his role as Reading's sporting director which he held since August - before that he had held a consultancy position with the Berkshire club.

He has vast coaching experience and had previously worked extensively with Mark Hughes.

On Reading's official website, the club's chief executive Nigel Howe said: "In the relatively short period of time that Mark has already spent at Reading, he has commanded respect and admiration from all who have worked alongside him.

"He came in at a critical period last season to help us retain our Championship status and had an immediate impact.

"Mark has two decades of coaching background on his CV, has tasted promotion to the Premier League and spent most of his coaching career in top-flight football.

"He knows this club and the owner and the board believe he is very capable of getting the very best out of a talented group of first team players and achieving the results we all want."