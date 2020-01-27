Preston North End's Gentry Day game confirmed as Brentford

Preston North End have confirmed that their game with Brentford towards the end of the season has been selected as this season's Gentry Day.

It is the third time this fixture has been chosen for the Gentry Day, having been chosen in back to back fixtures in 2013 and 2014, with a 1-0 loss in both games in League One.

North End fans raise their bowler hats in the stands at Bolton Wanderers.

Fans are advised not to book arrangements for this game just yet, which is currently scheduled for April 18, as it is subject to selection for TV, meaning that the date and time could still change - although that decision has to be made five weeks in advance.

Brentford have confirmed that there will be an initial allocation of 1,640 for the game, in what will eb teh penultimate game at Griffin Park, and so North End's last ever visit.

Last season's Gentry Day took place at West Bromwich Albion, which was overshadowed by speculation of Alex Neil's future, with the Baggies chasing the PNE boss. North End slumped to a 4-1 defeat, one of the heaviest defeats in Neil's stewardship.

The first Gentry Day took place in 2005, at Queens Park Rangers, and is has been run as an annual event since 2008 to honour North Enders that have passed away, with fans often donning bowler hats and suits for the occasion.