Preston North End's four-goal victory over Ipswich Town delights Alex Neil

Preston North End manager Alex Neil was pleased with his side's latest four-goal show in their victory over Ipswich Town at Deepdale.

The 4-0 win, courtesy of two goals apiece from Callum Robinson and Lukas Nmecha, was the fifth time this season North End had scored four goals in a game.

Preston striker Lukas Nmecha has a header against Ipswich

They had previously done so against Wigan, Brentford, Blackburn and Queens Park Rangers

Neil said: "After the last week it was important we came out and won.

"At West Brom I didn't think we did ourselves justice at all so I felt it was really important today that we came out and gave a good performance to put things right.

"I think that is five times this season we have scored four goals so I am really pleased with that."

Preston's Sean Maguire battles for possession against Ipswich midfielder Cole Skuse at Deepdale

Neil gave the North End front line a tweak after four defeats on the bounce and saw the changes pay dividends.

He played Nmecha as a central striker with Sean Maguire behind him in a No.10 role behind him.

Robinson and Paul Gallagher provided the width, Robinson a real handful coming inside from the left-wing.

Neil said: "I have to utilise their strengths and combine them with other players who complement them.

"There is no point in playing two target men together or two quick players because they can only do the one thing.

"We just felt that if Lukas could stretch it and Sean could play off their sitter then we had Gally tucking in one side to try and dominate the ball and then a threat with Callum on the other side, I thought it worked really well."

Naturally, Neil was pleased to end the four-game losing run, one which all-but ended their play-off hopes.

They are now seven points behind sixth-place Middlesbrough with three games to play - the first of those at Wigan on Monday afternoon.

"I thought against Sheffield United we played well and could have got something from that game.," said Neil.

"Against Leeds we contained them until we lost a player and then that affected the match.

"West Brom was bitterly disappointing for a variety of different reasons.

"The one thing you have always got is an opportunity to go and put it right and we had that opportunity today and we took it.

"We still have about eight players out so I was very pleased with how we applied ourselves today."