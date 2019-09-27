Preston North End's focus is back on the Championship and Bristol City's visit to Deepdale

Alex Neil says Preston North End shouldn’t have a problem switching their attention back to the league following their clash with Manchester City.

PNE host Bristol City at Deepdale tomorrow (3pm) on the back of the 3-0 Carabao Cup loss to Pep Guardiola’s side.

Paul Gallagher was rested for Preston's Carabao Cup clash with Manchester City

They resume league action unbeaten in five matches, with four wins in that run.

North End manager Neil said: “I don’t think there will be too much of an issue for us.

“The Manchester City game was always going to be a good spectacle for the fans and everyone connected with the club because of who we were playing.

“Now that one is done and dusted, we need to move on and focus on Saturday.

Sean Maguire could return to the Preston side against Bristol City after being rested in midweek

“Our league form has been very good of late and we want that to continue.

“It is a busy schedule at the moment but we’re enjoying it and the aim is to continue to put points on the board.”

Neil made six changes to his side against City and it will be interesting to see how many players are recalled to the starting XI tomorrow.

Paul Gallagher, Patrick Bauer, Ben Pearson, Andrew Hughes, Declan Rudd and Sean Maguire all sat it out on Tuesday night.

In the case of centre-back Bauer, it was to rest a tight hamstring.

Pearson was shaking off the effects of a virus, while Hughes had only just returned from a lengthy absence with a hamstring strain and two games in four days was seen as a risk.

Billy Bodin, who missed both the Birmingham and Manchester City games with a calf strain, is a doubt.

Neil said: “A lot of the lads who came in had played a lot of minutes this season. It was not a case of guys coming in out of the cold.

“Their last game would have been the week before or the week before that.

“Alan Browne came in and had played against Brentford the week before, so had Ryan Ledson.

“We’ll have a look at the ones who didn’t play in the Man City game but things are looking okay at this stage.”

Tomorrow’s attendance will be a talking point in terms of how it compares with that against City.

A sell-out 22,025 crowd watched the cup game.

Neil said: “We would like as many of them to come back as possible.

“It is always helpful to get more fans in the ground. The atmosphere was excellent on Tuesday night.

“We know it is a two-way thing. If the team is playing well and getting results, it brings the punters in and hopefully they enjoy it and become more vocal.

“Equally there are times when we don’t play so well and the fans’ vocal backing helps get us across the line.”