Preston North End's FA Youth Cup clash with Oxford United is postponed

Preston North End's FA Youth Cup tie against Oxford United has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch at the Kassam Stadium.

The Lilywhites' youngsters were due to face the U's on Wednesday evening in a fourth round clash.

It was not a huge surprise the game was postponed following an 8am pitch inspection on Wednesday morning.

Oxford's first-team played Ipswich Town there on Tuesday night in a League One clash and the first half was halted for 18 minutes while water was swept off the pitch following heavy rain.

A new date for the game will be announced in due course.