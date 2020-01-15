Preston North End's FA Youth Cup clash with Oxford United is postponed

Oxford United's Kassam Stadium
Oxford United's Kassam Stadium

Preston North End's FA Youth Cup tie against Oxford United has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch at the Kassam Stadium.

The Lilywhites' youngsters were due to face the U's on Wednesday evening in a fourth round clash.

It was not a huge surprise the game was postponed following an 8am pitch inspection on Wednesday morning.

Oxford's first-team played Ipswich Town there on Tuesday night in a League One clash and the first half was halted for 18 minutes while water was swept off the pitch following heavy rain.

A new date for the game will be announced in due course.