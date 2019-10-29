Preston North End's derby hero Tom Barkhuizen named in the EFL team of the weekend

Tom Barkhuizen's two goals in Preston North End's derby win over Blackburn Rovers have landed him a place in the EFL team of the weekend.
After the Lilywhites had fallen 2-0 behind at Deepdale, Barkhuizen started the fightback with a close-range header from Sean Maguire's knockdown.
Daniel Johnson equalised from the penalty spot before Barkhuizen hit a superb winner eight minutes from time, running on to a pass from Alan Browne and curling a first-time shot into the top corner from the left-hand side of the box.
Barkhuizen has now scored seven goals this season, five of them in the Championship.
It was a good week for him, with the 26-year-old also finding the net in the 1-1 draw with Leeds United last week.
Former North End striker Eoin Doyle was also included in the team of the weekend.
Doyle netted a hat-trick for Swindon Town in their 4-0 win at Crawley Town on Saturday and has scored 13 goals in 13 League Two starts since joining the Wiltshire club on loan in August.