Preston North End's Deepdale ground to host the Preston Schools' Cup Finals

More than 200 schoolchildren will get the chance to play at Preston North End on Saturday.

Deepdale will host the Dick Clegg Preston Schools' Cup Finals, with 10 finals taking place during the course of the day.

Over the last few months, schools throughout Preston have been competing to try and battle their way through to the finals.

The finals are named in honour of Dick Clegg who was chairman of the Preston Schools' FA and the organiser of this event for many years

It is an early start, with 9am kick-offs for the Under-11s Dick, Kerr Ladies Shield between Queens Drive Primary and Broughton in Amounderness Primary and the Under-12s Melissa Smith Shield in which Corpus Christi will play Broughton High.

At 9.40am, Our Lady RC High School and Archbishop Temple will compete for the Under-14s Dixon Cup, while Archbishop Temple and Broughton High are in the Under-16s Guild Cup final.

The Under-11s Harold Slater Shield at 9.50am sees Lea Endowed CoE Primary School face Broughton in Amounderness Primary, while Corpus Christi take on Archbishop Temple in the Under-12s Mick Baxter Cup, also with a 9.50am kick-off.

Broughton High face Ashton High in the Under-13s Jack May Cup at midday, then at 1.10pm, Ashton High play Archbishop Temple in the Under-14s boys William Dawson Cup.

The Under-15s Ord/Hargreaves Cup will be competed for by Ashton High and Our Lady's High at 2.20pm, with Longridge High playing Broughton High at 3.30pm in the Lucas Shield.

Admission is £3 adults and £1 concessions, with all money taken on the gate going back directly to fund the six district teams run by the Preston Schools' FA.

A spokesman for Preston Schools FA said: "It is fitting that the occasion is held at Deepdale, home of Preston North End.

"A child’s memory of playing on the hallowed turf will be one they will pass on to their grandchildren.

"So, a massive thank-you goes out to Peter Ridsdale, Ben Rhodes, Andy Haythornthwaite, Mark Farnworth and all the staff at PNE that have made it possible."