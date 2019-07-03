Preston North End's clash with Stoke City to be televised live

Preston North End's Deepdale clash with Stoke City will be televised live by Sport Sports.

The game stays on Wednesday, August 21, with a 7.45pm kick-off, as originally scheduled on the fixture list.

It is one of 11 Championship games selected for live coverage in August, those in addition to the matches already chosen broadcast during the opening weekend of the season.

The corresponding game between North End and Stoke was televised in August last year, the sides sharing a 2-2 draw with Paul Gallagher (pen) and Graham Burke on target for Alex Neil's side.