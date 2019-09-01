Preston North End’s Billy Bodin shows who’s the daddy with goal at Forest

Billy Bodin was able to use his ‘Who’s the Daddy?’ celebration in North End’s draw with Nottingham Forest after putting it on ice for a few days.

Bodin is due to become a dad in January and when he gave PNE the lead at the City Ground, the 27-year-old put the matchball up the front of his shirt to celebrate the goal – and the impending arrival.

It was his second goal of the campaign but he felt the scruffy nature of the one against Stoke on August 21 did not merit the celebration.

Bodin told the Post: “My girlfriend is pregnant, she is expecting a boy in January.

“I was going to celebrate with the ball up my shirt in the Stoke game but I didn’t think the goal was really one when I could do.

“So I was waiting for a goal to celebrate like that and I was able to do it at Forest.

“Hopefully I can get a few more over the next few weeks and months.

“It’s not the most original celebration, others have done it, but it was nice to do.”

Bodin struck in the 40th minute, North End holding the lead until 10 minutes from time when Albert Adomah pulled Forest level.

His goal came in a game in which he led the attack as PNE boss Alex Neil opted to use a fluid frontline.

He had seen a shot blocked but when the ball came back to him, Bodin did not waste the second opportunity.

“I probably should have done better with the chance a couple of moments before,” said the Wales international.

“I’d chopped the ball on to my right foot and my shot got blocked.

“Someone sliced a shot back into my path, from there I managed to get a yard or two of space and hit a low shot on target through the bodies.

“It was a great feeling to get the first goal and it was just a shame we didn’t go into the break two or three goals ahead.

“We knew Forest would come and have a go and we needed to deal with that slightly better than we did.

“Forest didn’t create many chances, I think the goal they scored was their one real shot on target.

“That happens in football but we need to learn from that.

“We need to put chances away when they come our way so that teams can’t come back at us later in the game.”