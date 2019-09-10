Preston North End's Alan Browne scores his first Republic of Ireland goal

Preston North End midfielder Alan Browne scored for the Republic of Ireland in their 3-1 win over Bulgaria in Dublin on Tuesday night.

It was Browne's first goal at senior international level on a night he won his fifth Irish cap.

Alan Browne is congratulated by Ronan Curtis and Cyrus Christie after scoring against Bulgaria in Dublin

The 24-year-old struck in the 56th minute, turning in a Scott Hogan cross from close range to give the hosts the lead at the Aviva Stadium.

Ivelin Popov equalised from the penalty spot for Bulgaria before Kevin Long restored Ireland's lead with a header. James Collins scored a third goal late on.

Browne played the full 90 minutes and with this appearance following on from a late run out as a substitute against Switzerland last Thursday, he will be pleased to have started to establish himself in the Irish squad.

Previous to this international break, Cork-born Browne had been forced to pull out of three Ireland squads due to injury.

Browne will rejoin the Preston squad at Springfields on Thursday morning ahead of Saturday's Deepdale clash with Brentford.