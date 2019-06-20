Preston North End's 2019/20 Championship fixtures

Preston North End will kick-off their 2019/20 Championship season with an away game at Millwall.

Alex Neil's men make the trip to the Den on Saturday, August 3, with their first home game coming a week later against Wigan Athletic.

On August 17, they have another long distance journey to play Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium, before Deepdale hosts back-to-back home matches against Stoke City (August 21) and Sheffield Wednesday (August 24).

A busy first month of the campaign is rounded-off with a clash with Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on August 31.

North End's Christmas games see them go to Cardiff City on December 21 and Leeds United on Boxing Day, before having home fixtures against Reading on December 29 and Middlesbrough on New Years's Day.

Their Easter games are Sheffield Wednesday away on Good Friday and Forest at home on Easter Monday.

PNE's derby clashes with Blackburn Rovers come at Deepdale on Saturday, October 26, then at Ewood Park on January 11.

There is some midweek travelling to do, with trips to Middlesbrough, Hull City, Stoke and West Bromwich Albion falling during the week.

The clash with Fulham at Craven Cottage, always a popular trip with North End supporters, is on Saturday, February 29 - 2020 is a leap year.

A first trip to Luton Town's Kenilworth Road since 2006 has to wait until March 14.

North End are on their travels on the final day of the season, visiting Bristol City.

AUGUST

3 Millwall A

10 Wigan Athletic H

17 Swansea City A

21 Stoke City H

24 Sheffield Wednesday H

31 Nottingham Forest A

SEPTEMBER

14 Brentford H

21 Birmingham City A

28 Bristol City H

OCTOBER

1 Middlesbrough A

5 Barnsley H

19 Reading A

23 Leeds United H

26 Blackburn Rovers H

NOVEMBER

2 Charlton Athletic A

9 Huddersfield Town H

23 Derby County A

27 Hull City A

30 West Bromwich Albion H

DECEMBER

7 Queens Park Rangers A

10 Fulham H

14 Luton Town H

21 Cardiff City A

26 Leeds United A

29 Reading H

JANUARY

1 Middlesbrough H

11 Blackburn Rovers A

18 Charlton Athletic H

25 Barnsley A

FEBRUARY

1 Swansea City H

8 Wigan Athletic A

12 Stoke City A

15 Millwall H

22 Hull City H

25 West Bromwich Albion A

29 Fulham A

MARCH

7 Queens Park Rangers H

14 Luton Town A

17 Cardiff City H

21 Derby County H

APRIL

4 Huddersfield Town A

10 Sheffield Wednesday A

13 Nottingham Forest H

18 Brentford A

25 Birmingham City H

MAY

2 Bristol City A