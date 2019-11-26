Preston North End right-back Darnell Fisher is totting-up the yellow cards

Preston North End right-back Darnell Fisher will have to watch his step in the clash with Hull City at the KCOM Stadium.

Fisher was booked for the ninth time this season at Derby last Saturday and a 10th would trigger a two-match ban.

Since missing the 5-1 win over Barnsley due to a one-game suspension for five yellow cards, the 25-year-old has been cautioned in four of the six matches he’s played.

North End manager Alex Neil said: “You want your players to tackle, but tackle when there is one on – don’t go lunging into silly challenges and certainly don’t be picking up bookings for opening your mouth.

“Darnell is one booking away from a suspension so if he picks that up we will have to see where we are.”

The visit to Hull will be refereed by Premier League official Jon Moss.

It is more than five years since Mr Moss has taken charge of PNE, that coming against Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup in February 2014.

The last North End league game he was in the middle for, was a 1-1 draw against Bury in March 2012.