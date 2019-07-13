Preston North End return for striker David Nugent is almost done

David Nugent's proposed return to Preston North End got a step nearer on Saturday afternoon when he turned up to watch the Lilywhites in action.

Nugent, 34, was at Mill Farm to watch North End's pre-season with AFC Fylde and before the game chatted with PNE midfielder Paul Gallagher - they were team-mates previously at Leicester City.

He also spoke with PNE owner Trevor Hemmings outside an executive box in the main stand before the game.

The striker is a free agent this summer having been released by Derby County.

But he is currently recovering from a knee injury suffered in Derby's play-off semi-final first leg against Leeds United in May.

It is understood that Nugent's agent held talks with PNE officials earlier this week and that he has undergone a medical.

David Nugent celebrates scoring for Preston against Derby in the 2005 play-off semi-final at Deepdale

PNE signed Nugent from Bury in January 2005 for £99,000 and he made 107 appearances - 95 of them starts - scoring 37 goals.

He was sold to Portsmouth for £6m in July 2007 and was at Pompey for four years but did spend much of the 2009/10 season on loan at Burnley.

He joined Leicester in the summer of 2011, spending four years there and was a team-mate of Paul Gallagher.

An 18-month stay at Middlesbrough followed that before he joined Derby in January 2017.