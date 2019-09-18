Preston North End retro game: Manchester City beaten at Deepdale by Jonathan Macken's wonder goal in 2001

Manchester City will come to Deepdale to play Preston North End next Tuesday night as defending Premier League champions and holders of the Carabao Cup.

When City travelled to Preston on October 22, 2001, the two clubs were on equal footing in Division One – what is now the Championship.

Manchesyer City goalkeeper Nicky Weaver ended up in the back of the net with the ball after being beaten by Jonathan Macken's shot

North End triumphed in front of a 21,000 crowd with many more watching on the television, ITV broadcasting the game live on Granada on a Sunday afternoon.

Both the live and TV crowd were treated to a cracker of a contest, with the winning goal from Jonathan Macken a stunner.

Macken, who had been signed from City’s big rivals Manchester United, let fly from 45 yards in the 66th minute.

David Healy, another United old boy, had levelled for Preston after Darren Huckerby’s first-half goal had given the visitors the lead.

Manchester City manager Kevin keegan looks rueful on the touchline while PNE boss David Moyes gives out instructions

The long-range howitzer from Macken was no doubt the first chain in events which four months later saw him sign for City for £5m.

City boss of the day Kevin Keegan spoke glowingly of the goal after the game and was clearly impressed with what Macken had to offer.

Keegan said: “Even as the manager of the opposition I’ve got to say: ‘Wow, that was something else’.

“It hurts me to say it , but that was a wonderful goal. It deserved to win any match.

David Healy celebrates scoring Preston's equaliser against Manchester City

“I honestly can’t point the finger at anyone in my team for that. I can’t say someone should have closed him down 40 or 50 yards out.”

The 21,013 attendance was the biggest for a league game at Deepdale for 28 years.

They were entertained from the first minute to last, one of the final acts of the Sunday afternoon contest being referee Mike Dean show a red card to City sub Eyal Berkovic.

He was sent-off for taking his protests a step too far after Mr Dean had waved away a penalty shout.

Paul McKenna takes on Manchester City midfielder Dickson Etuhu who would later join PNE

The first half was pretty even, chances coming at both ends.

Huckerby had the ball in the net but the flag went up for offside against him.

There was no flag to save PNE though, in the 36th minute when Huckerby put City ahead.

Danny Tiatto threaded a pass through the Preston defence for Huckerby to run through and shoot past Tepi Moilanen.

North End took just six minutes of the second half to get back on level pegging.

The build-up involved seven players and 11 passes, Graham Alexander putting a cross behind the City defence for Healy to dart through and fire home a low shot past Nicky Weaver.

City keeper Weaver was beaten in more spectacular style 14 minutes later.

Macken collected the ball in midfield and spotting Weaver off his line, went for goal with a swinger of a shot with his right foot.

Weaver back-pedalled in desperation and ended up in the back of the net together with the shot.

PNE: Moilanen, Alexander, Jackson, Lucketti, Edwards, Cartwright, Rankine, Gregan, McKenna, Healy (Cresswell 77), Macken. Subs (not used): Anderson, Murdock, Gallacher, Lucas.