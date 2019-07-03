Preston North End retro game - FA Cup win over Blackpool in December 1982

Two headers from two corners saw Preston North End beat local rivals Blackpool in the second round of the FA Cup in December 1982.

Gordon Coleman and Don O’Riordan got on the end of Willie Naughton deliveries to send the Lilywhites into the third round.

Preston's Peter Sayer (No.8) and Steve Elliott (No.9) in penalty box action against Blackpool in December 1982

The 14,148 crowd inside Deepdale was the largest for the 1982/83 campaign and by some margin too.

It was the biggest since May 1981 when almost 19,000 had turned up for North End’s clash with Swansea, a game which had seen the Welsh side promoted to the First Division.

A 5-1 win over minnows Shepshed Charterhouse had put PNE into the hat for the second round and the draw was favourable one as they landed Blackpool.

For the club coffers it was a welcome boost while on the pitch Gordon Lee’s men rolled up their sleeves to get the better of their opponents from the Fylde coast.

Preston winger Willie Naughton shields the ball against Blackpool in 1982

This was their fifth game unbeaten, a sign of stability returning after a rocky start to the season.

North End had the better of the contest throughout but in the first half it was Blackpool who came closest to scoring.

David Hockaday and Dave Bamber both had chances for the visitors but put them wide of the target without troubling North End keeper Peter Litchfield.

Steve Elliott had a couple of half-chances for the home side but the deadlock had not been broken by half-time.

Blackpool keeper Iain Hesford makes a save as Preston's Graham Houston looks on

The contest came to life in the 52nd minute when the Lilywhites went in front.

Naughton’s corner was flicked on by Alan Gowling and club captain Coleman stole in to head home to the joy of the home supporters.

Having started Graham Houston up front, Lee moved him wide in the second half and that helped to open the contest up.

North End doubled their lead with 11 minutes left.

Another corner from Naughton found its way to O’Riordan, the centre-half heading past Iain Hesford in the Blackpool goal.

However, the home side had to endure a somewhat nervous finale as Blackpool pulled a goal back in time added on.

Litchfield failed to collect a corner and substitute Andy Brockbank put the ball into the net from close range.

North End manager Lee said: “It was not a brilliant game from our point of view in the fact that the football was not the best.

“But a game like this is for the fans rather than the players and they will have gone home very happy.

“It was a typical local derby clash with only the occasional flash of good football.

“The tempo went out of the game in the second half which suited us more than it did Blackpool.

“The longer the game went on, the better we got.

“Putting Houston out wide gave us more options.”

North End’s reward for victory was a third-round trip to Leeds United from the Second Division.

That ended in a 3-0 defeat in front of a 16,816 crowd at Elland Road.

PNE: Litchfield, Westwell, O’Riordan, Gowling, McAteer, Walsh, Coleman, Sayer, Naughton, Houston, Elliott. Sub (not used): Booth.